Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 21,138 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of EastGroup Properties worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $104,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $207.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.93 and a 12 month high of $211.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

