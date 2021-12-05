Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 240,038 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

