Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 44,871 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

