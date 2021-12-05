Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,926 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after acquiring an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 91.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.99 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.