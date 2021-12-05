Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63,636 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.84% of Encore Wire worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $252,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.