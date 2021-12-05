Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,521 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

CCI stock opened at $184.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

