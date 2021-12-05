Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 619,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

MPW stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

