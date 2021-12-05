Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518,987 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.86% of Ardelyx worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 229,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

