Tokenbox (TBX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,321.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $267,850.23 and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00216479 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.