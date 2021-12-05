Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $35.55 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $39.09 million and $10.30 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $35.55 or 0.00072782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.39 or 0.99711376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

