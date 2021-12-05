TradeStars Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $129,300.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.25 or 0.08366109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,125.63 or 0.97623634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars.

