Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

