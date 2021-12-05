Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

