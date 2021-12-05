Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $474.93 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $474.93 million and $20.09 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

