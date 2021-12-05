UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $686.46 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. UMA has a market cap of $686.46 million and $38.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $10.64 or 0.00021580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00218097 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,410,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,527,680 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

