Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $22.44 million and $1.23 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00136473 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.