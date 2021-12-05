Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Tops $0.0574 on Major Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $134,851.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.25 or 0.08366109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,125.63 or 0.97623634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

