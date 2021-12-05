Unicly Doki Doki Collection Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market cap of $315,225.61 and $5,630.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

