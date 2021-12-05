Unido EP (UDO) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.39 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.55 or 0.08466875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,200.56 or 1.00197110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

