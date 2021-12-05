UniMex Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $28,735.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,408,618 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

