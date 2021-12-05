United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

