UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $7.92 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $19,960.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.93 or 0.08422529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.49 or 0.98077107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002558 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

