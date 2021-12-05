USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of USANA Health Sciences worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,647 shares of company stock worth $364,581. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.