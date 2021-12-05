USDK Reaches Market Cap of $28.70 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.70 million and $213.82 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

