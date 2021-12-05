Validity (VAL) Price Hits $6.36 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and $6.26 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00012868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,457,569 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,733 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

