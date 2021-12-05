Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

