Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

