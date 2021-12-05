Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VUG opened at $307.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

