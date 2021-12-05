Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.59 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

