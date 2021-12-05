Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $185.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

