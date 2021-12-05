Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.