Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

