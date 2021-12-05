VAULT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00010991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $1,194.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.60 or 0.08384115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.47 or 0.99794069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,392 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.