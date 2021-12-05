VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Cap of $5.71 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.71 billion and approximately $450.46 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

