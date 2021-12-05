Velas Trading Down 17.2% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Velas has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $734.99 million and $12.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005712 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

