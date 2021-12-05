Veles Hits Market Capitalization of $49,887.95 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $49,887.95 and $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.51 or 0.08491884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00314571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00918791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078244 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00409340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00366678 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,700 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

