Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

