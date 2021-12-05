Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.51 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

