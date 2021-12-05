Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

