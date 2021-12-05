Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vericel worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 276.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth $3,247,000.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $35.66 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,566.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

