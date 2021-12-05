VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $68.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.03 or 0.98673175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00808940 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,355,235 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

