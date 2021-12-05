Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

