Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.59 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $37.14 million and $1.11 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,962,972 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

