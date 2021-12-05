ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 6,745.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 122.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 50.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIACA stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.