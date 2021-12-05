VIG Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. VIG has a total market cap of $738,940.93 and approximately $524.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

