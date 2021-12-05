Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $86,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

