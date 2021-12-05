Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 300,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 185,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of MRK opened at $73.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

