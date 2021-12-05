Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 55,500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $258.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

