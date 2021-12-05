Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $166,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,733.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

