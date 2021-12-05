Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,700 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $69,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $907.84 and a 200-day moving average of $896.21. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

